Your silly cartoon of September 23 reminded me of the hysteria about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the US, where the management of every company felt obliged to make a public declaration that they supported BLM.
Simply keeping quiet and getting on with the job of manufacturing their widgets was not enough — silence was taken as a sign of being racist. This idiocy ended abruptly when it was revealed that the leaders of BLM had been quietly stealing large sums of donated money.
Your cartoon suggested that it is required for any candidate for the mayor of Johannesburg, particularly Helen Zille, to take a public stand on the Israel-Gaza issue. What on earth has “acknowledging genocide in Gaza” have to do with the municipal governance of a city?
We should be more concerned with the mayor’s competence in fixing potholes, removing rubbish and seeing that water comes out of taps than taking cheap pot shots based on irrelevant foreign policy opinions.
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
LETTER: Focus on job at hand
