LETTER: ANC thinks global, doesn’t act local

South Africans are paying the price for a government that has prioritised reckless foreign policy over domestic stability.
Much like the state capture of the Gupta and Bosasa years, Iran has now managed to entrench itself within SA’s foreign policy, bending Pretoria’s stance to its will.
Instead of protecting citizens’ interests, the ANC has pursued alliances with authoritarian states such as Iran, Russia and China, alienating trade partners such as the US. The consequences are stark. The threat of losing the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) access endangers industries such as agriculture, wine and automotive manufacturing, placing up to 100,000 jobs at risk.
At home, service delivery failures (two-week water outages in Johannesburg, escalating gang violence in Cape Town and a looming R54bn Eskom blunder) highlight the government’s neglect of basic needs. Youth unemployment sits above 60%, while debt and electricity tariffs spiral.
Meanwhile, SA has entangled itself in Middle Eastern politics, even taking Israel to the International Court of Justice, an action widely perceived as serving Iran’s interests, which costs local taxpayers millions. This foreign adventurism does little to address the urgent realities of empty taps, unsafe streets and rising household costs at home.
True national interest lies in creating jobs, fixing infrastructure and restoring global credibility. South Africans deserve leadership that prioritises growth and safety over ideological friendships abroad.
Daniel Jacobi Executive director, SA Friends of Israel
