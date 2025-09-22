This is a clear conflict of interest and amounts to political protection. The Madlanga commission is independent and impartial — that is where the truth will come out. Yet parliament copies its terms of reference from the commission while allowing implicated MPs to sit on the very committees tasked with “investigation”. That is not accountability; it is a cover-up.
The DA rushed to shield DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard, proving that no party can investigate itself honestly. National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams delayed responding to Mkhwanazi’s accusations for months, hiding behind parliament.
South Africans deserve the truth, not another political whitewash. Leave this matter to the Madlanga commission.
Tsepo Mhlongo Via email
LETTER: SA deserves the truth
Madlanga commission is independent and impartial — that is where the truth will come out
Tsepo Mhlongo
