Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA deserves the truth

Madlanga commission is independent and impartial — that is where the truth will come out

22 September 2025 - 16:34
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi speaks at the commission of inquiry into the criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi speaks at the commission of inquiry into the criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA

Parliament cannot be trusted to investigate itself. How can MPs probe serious allegations when some of them are among those accused by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi? (“Task teams failed to solve RBM murders, Mkhwanazi testifies”, September 21).

This is a clear conflict of interest and amounts to political protection. The Madlanga commission is independent and impartial — that is where the truth will come out. Yet parliament copies its terms of reference from the commission while allowing implicated MPs to sit on the very committees tasked with “investigation”. That is not accountability; it is a cover-up.

The DA rushed to shield DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard, proving that no party can investigate itself honestly. National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams delayed responding to Mkhwanazi’s accusations for months, hiding behind parliament.

South Africans deserve the truth, not another political whitewash. Leave this matter to the Madlanga commission.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Via email

Task teams failed to solve RBM murders, Mkhwanazi testifies

Suspect in mineral sands producer killings who could have given clues killed after being released on bail, Madlanga commission hears
1 day ago

CARTOON: Mkhwanazi exposes rot in criminal justice system

Monday, September 22 2025
13 hours ago

Mchunu overstepped in disbanding KZN task team, says Fannie Masemola

Mchunu did not speak to him about closing down the unit before issuing the directive on December 31 2024, which was Masemola’s second day of leave
5 hours ago

Bheki Cele linked to tender boss in explosive Madlanga commission testimony

Top cop Mkhwanazi’s testimony ties former police minister and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to SAPS corruption claims
2 days ago

Khumalo’s arrest tied to blocking organised crime probe, says Mkhwanazi

KZN police commissioner does not say where the order to have crime intelligence boss arrested came from
3 days ago

LETTER: Rule of law on life support

If Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is believed, he will emerge as a whistleblowing hero for exposing criminal enterprise gripping power
4 days ago
