LETTER: Paying for water, but not getting any

ANC cadres responsible for the city's failing water supply receive grotesque sums of money for attending meetings

22 September 2025 - 16:39
Picture: 123RF/NAMEINFRAME1

As one of the minority of South Africans paying income tax — in full and on time — I am surely entitled to complain when I wake up to find that water is absent from my taps.

I become especially irked when I discover that those ANC cadres responsible for an efficient supply of water receive grotesque sums of money for simply attending meetings, at which clearly nothing is achieved beyond the consumption of tea and cake. 

Why am I spitting bricks?

John Spira
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

