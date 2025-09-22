As one of the minority of South Africans paying income tax — in full and on time — I am surely entitled to complain when I wake up to find that water is absent from my taps.
I become especially irked when I discover that those ANC cadres responsible for an efficient supply of water receive grotesque sums of money for simply attending meetings, at which clearly nothing is achieved beyond the consumption of tea and cake.
Why am I spitting bricks?
John Spira Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Paying for water, but not getting any
ANC cadres responsible for the city's failing water supply receive grotesque sums of money for attending meetings
As one of the minority of South Africans paying income tax — in full and on time — I am surely entitled to complain when I wake up to find that water is absent from my taps.
I become especially irked when I discover that those ANC cadres responsible for an efficient supply of water receive grotesque sums of money for simply attending meetings, at which clearly nothing is achieved beyond the consumption of tea and cake.
Why am I spitting bricks?
John Spira
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Joburg’s water crisis under scrutiny as R33bn turnaround plan stalls
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s message backfires
BELINDA KAYSER-ECHEOZONJOKU: Construction mafia and enablers destroy Johannesburg’s roads and water
Joburg mayor addresses residents amid protests over water cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Joburg’s water crisis under scrutiny as R33bn turnaround plan stalls
LETTER: Morero’s credibility on the line
LETTER: Rescue Joburg before it’s too late
Joburg mayor addresses residents amid protests over water cuts
BELINDA KAYSER-ECHEOZONJOKU: Construction mafia and enablers destroy ...
MIKE MORIARTY: Johannesburg fixed its late 1990s crisis — it can do it again now
Joburg mayor Dada Morero launches disciplinary board to probe mismanagement
CLAIRE BISSEKER AND KATRIEN SMUTS: Booming Western Cape hits a snag
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.