Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the 2024 changes to the expropriation legislation were intended to “align with the constitution”. This is a political, not a legal, statement given that private property ownership is constitutionally protected, and it is precisely on this basis that the new law is being challenged.
Anyone with even a remote interest in SA’s future growth prospects had better hope that certain parts of the new act are overturned. But on its merits, what justification is there for Ekurhuleni to not pay the current owners? Claiming “public interest” and so on sounds merely like trying to justify being a cheap bully.
Ekurhuleni spends money like water down a drain — over five years it spent R135m (R27m per year) on water tanker hire because it didn’t do its maintenance job properly. Mzwandile Masina served five years as mayor and left the city’s finances in a mess. The DA’s Tania Campbell tried to right the ship but was ousted after 16 months by the ANC, EFF and others.
These are not serious people, and to not pay the owners of the Driefontein property is just vengeful politics dressed up as social justice righteousness.
Martin Neethling
LETTER: Ekurhuleni must pay for the property
Nompilo Goba’s article (“Legal vacuum set to complicate landmark expropriation case”, September 21), refers.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
