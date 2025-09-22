LETTER: Dismissal of UN genocide report on Gaza defies reason

The 15-storey Mushtaha Tower collapses after being hit during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on September 5. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Nicholas Woode-Smith simply parrots the lies of the Israeli state in an attempt to discredit the UN commission, which has found that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”, September 17).
About 10% of the Palestinian population of Gaza have been wounded or killed by the relentless bombardment and shootings by the Israel Defense Force (IDF), as claimed rather proudly by the ex-IDF chief of staff, and internal army data suggests perhaps 9,000 of these may have been Hamas fighters.
Contrary to Woode-Smith’s claim, there is no evidence that the IDF has attempted to keep civilian casualties to a minimum. Rather, there is plenty of evidence of deliberate targeting of civilians, including women and children, ranging from dropping massive bombs on residential areas to sniper bullets.
Virtually every hospital has been destroyed. Every university has been smashed. Journalists, poets, doctors, paramedics and other medical staff have been targeted and killed or detained, and tortured, as recorded in case after documented case, while the general population has been forced repeatedly to evacuate homes or temporary camps.
Water and virtually all other infrastructure have been destroyed, aid convoys have been prevented from entering, and large sections of the population are now subject to famine and starvation. To claim that the population has not been killed en masse, that its culture remains intact and that its population has not been forcibly removed, and that Israel has allowed food aid into the country, strikes one as unhinged in the face of these realities.
Nor is the description of Israel as “a settler colonial apartheid regime” in any way “biased”. In common with other settler colonial regimes (such as SA) Zionist settlers violently dispossessed the indigenous people of Palestine and drove them into Gaza, the West Bank and refugee camps across the Middle East. These densely populated enclaves are regulated and controlled by Israel, just as the bantustans were under apartheid. The remaining Palestinian citizens of Israel are discriminated against in every walk of life, just as blacks were in apartheid SA. Further dispossession has been extended into the West Bank since the occupation in 1967.
Given these realities it is impossible to fault the finding of the UN commission that Israel is committing genocide. Rejection of Zionism and outrage at the actions of the Zionist state are not signs of “ignorance and hatred of the Jewish people” but the legitimate criticism of state terrorism and dispossession.
Prof Karl von Holdt Wits University
