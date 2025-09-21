Displaced Palestinians leave central Gaza Strip, September 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Does Nicholas Woods-Smith live in the same universe as the rest of us, let alone the same planet? (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”, September 17).
In a letter that completely denies the murder of civilians in Gaza we can all see live-streamed on our smartphones, he writes, among a host of other untruths: “Israel has done far more than almost any other country that is at war to reduce civilian casualties.”
The Guardian newspaper noted in August: “Figures from a classified Israeli military intelligence database indicate five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of slaughter rarely matched in recent decades of warfare.”
Or is the Guardian also just “biased” against Israel, along with human rights organisations, including those in Israel, that have declared that what is happening in Gaza is genocide?
Reg Rumney Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Skewed view on Israel
Letter denies the murder of civilians in Gaza
Does Nicholas Woods-Smith live in the same universe as the rest of us, let alone the same planet? (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”, September 17).
In a letter that completely denies the murder of civilians in Gaza we can all see live-streamed on our smartphones, he writes, among a host of other untruths: “Israel has done far more than almost any other country that is at war to reduce civilian casualties.”
The Guardian newspaper noted in August: “Figures from a classified Israeli military intelligence database indicate five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of slaughter rarely matched in recent decades of warfare.”
Or is the Guardian also just “biased” against Israel, along with human rights organisations, including those in Israel, that have declared that what is happening in Gaza is genocide?
Reg Rumney
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Sweeping accusations of bias
LETTER: Sneering at UN commissioners but offering no credible counter-evidence
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza
Israel opens 48-hour evacuation route as tanks press into Gaza City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased
Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry
LETTER: Sweeping accusations of bias
LETTER: Sneering at UN commissioners but offering no credible counter-evidence
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza
Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Israel launches main stage of Gaza ground assault
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.