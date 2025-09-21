Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Skewed view on Israel

Letter denies the murder of civilians in Gaza

21 September 2025 - 14:53
Displaced Palestinians leave central Gaza Strip, September 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Displaced Palestinians leave central Gaza Strip, September 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Does Nicholas Woods-Smith live in the same universe as the rest of us, let alone the same planet? (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”, September 17).

In a letter that completely denies the murder of civilians in Gaza we can all see live-streamed on our smartphones, he writes, among a host of other untruths: “Israel has done far more than almost any other country that is at war to reduce civilian casualties.”

The Guardian newspaper noted in August: “Figures from a classified Israeli military intelligence database indicate five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of slaughter rarely matched in recent decades of warfare.”

Or is the Guardian also just “biased” against Israel, along with human rights organisations, including those in Israel, that have declared that what is happening in Gaza is genocide?

Reg Rumney
Via email

LETTER: Sweeping accusations of bias

Nicholas Woode-Smith would do well to read the definition before making sweeping accusations
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Sneering at UN commissioners but offering no credible counter-evidence

The claim that Gaza’s continued existence somehow disproves genocide is as absurd as it is offensive
Opinion
2 days ago

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza

Aid driver from Jordan kills two Israeli soldiers at West Bank border crossing
World
2 days ago

Israel opens 48-hour evacuation route as tanks press into Gaza City

Israel says new corridor will let civilians flee Gaza City, but many stay amid fear, danger and displacement
World
3 days ago
