Your editorial opinion refers (“Ramaphosa’s message backfires”, September 18). The ANC did not lose elections because of a trust deficit. It lost because of the arrogance of some of its leaders. The president made this observation.
The DA is also learning from the ANC all the time. It wins by twisting ANC slogans to make them appealing. For example, “expropriation without compensation” is replaced by “expropriation with compensation”.
“Collect money from Gauteng highway” is replaced by “use the money already collected to maintain road infrastructure”, “address youth unemployment” is replaced by “address unemployment”.
The ANC says “don’t deploy unpopular leaders to run metros”, and the DA simply says “deploy popular leaders”. Do away with populism and the DA simply embraces populism to attract votes.
John Maleka Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: DA twists ANC slogans
‘Address youth unemployment’ is replaced by ‘address unemployment’
John Maleka
Via BusinessLIVE
