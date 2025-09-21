The other deep, deep hole is the millions stuffed in his sofa and the most improbable story concocted by anyone, anywhere in the world, to explain how that money got there.
I’m sure US President Donald Trump saw right through him — certainly most SA voters now can. He is a man sinking deeper and deeper into the quicksand of lies, half-truths and corruption.
Dennis Hoines Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s lies exposed
SA’s president is sinking deeper into the quicksand of half-truths and corruption
