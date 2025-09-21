Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s lies exposed

SA’s president is sinking deeper into the quicksand of half-truths and corruption

21 September 2025 - 14:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PRESIDENCYZA/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PRESIDENCYZA/X

More weasel words from President “Sofa” Cyril Ramaphosa, who is once again trying to dig himself out of a hole of his own making (“Ramaphosa pins hopes on SACP rethinking go-it-alone election stance”, September 18).

The other deep, deep hole is the millions stuffed in his sofa and the most improbable story concocted by anyone, anywhere in the world, to explain how that money got there.

I’m sure US President Donald Trump saw right through him — certainly most SA voters now can. He is a man sinking deeper and deeper into the quicksand of lies, half-truths and corruption.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

