Every normal South African can tell the difference between service delivery by the ANC and the DA without being influenced by the utterances of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is now being accused of betrayal for publicly urging ANC councillors to learn from the DA on how to run its municipalities (“Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors”, September 15).
There have also been excuses suggesting that the DA receives more favourable budgets. Yet every municipality under the ANC has to deal with corruption and incompetence, which eat away their allocated budgets, every year. This is a well-known fact, but no-one in the ANC seems to take note of it.
Denialism is a self-defeating defence mechanism that can never help improve our situation. We have to be realistic: confront the truth and deal with all the negative transformative efforts that have brought the country to its knees. Admitting our mistakes is the first step towards success.
All that has proved unachievable in the past 30 years cannot suddenly yield better results: it can only make things worse. Instead of blaming others, or the president, change your attitude if you still want to have a home, a job and a future for yourself and your children.
Never forget that you are the master of your own destiny: find peace with the fact that fate threw us all into this country in all our diversity, and we must learn to live peacefully together.
If other countries can do it, so can we.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Change of attitude needed
SA needs to confront the truth and deal with all the negative transformative efforts
Every normal South African can tell the difference between service delivery by the ANC and the DA without being influenced by the utterances of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is now being accused of betrayal for publicly urging ANC councillors to learn from the DA on how to run its municipalities (“Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors”, September 15).
There have also been excuses suggesting that the DA receives more favourable budgets. Yet every municipality under the ANC has to deal with corruption and incompetence, which eat away their allocated budgets, every year. This is a well-known fact, but no-one in the ANC seems to take note of it.
Denialism is a self-defeating defence mechanism that can never help improve our situation. We have to be realistic: confront the truth and deal with all the negative transformative efforts that have brought the country to its knees. Admitting our mistakes is the first step towards success.
All that has proved unachievable in the past 30 years cannot suddenly yield better results: it can only make things worse. Instead of blaming others, or the president, change your attitude if you still want to have a home, a job and a future for yourself and your children.
Never forget that you are the master of your own destiny: find peace with the fact that fate threw us all into this country in all our diversity, and we must learn to live peacefully together.
If other countries can do it, so can we.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Cosatu’s tricky balancing act
LETTER: ANC starts to catch on
First expropriation without compensation case goes to court as Ekurhuleni refuses R30m payout
LETTER: Peter Bruce’s take on Eastern Cape is lacking
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s message backfires
LETTER: Who are the real beneficiaries of BEE?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.