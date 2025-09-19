LETTER: Sneering at UN commissioners but offering no credible counter-evidence

Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip on September 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Nicholas Woode-Smith’s dismissal of the UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC's) findings on Israel is just an unconvincing and clumsy attempt to discredit the entire field of genocide studies and human rights advocacy (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased,” September 17).
To suggest that the UNHRC and all other experts and organisations documenting atrocities are biased is not only lazy but also insulting to decades of rigorous legal scholarship and painstaking evidence-gathering.
Woode-Smith sneers at the UN commissioners as “so-called experts” with “preconceived notions,” yet he offers no credible counter-evidence, no competing data and no serious legal analysis. Instead, he substitutes caricatures and innuendo for argument.
A familiar tactic of genocide apologist is to dismiss every critical human rights body as “anti-Israel”, implying that the vast global consensus, from Amnesty International to Human Rights Watch, from SA jurists to international Jewish genocide scholars, is nothing more than a co-ordinated conspiracy. This is paranoia dressed up as patriotism.
The claim that Gaza’s continued existence somehow disproves genocide is as absurd as it is offensive. Genocide is not defined by gas chambers alone, but by the deliberate infliction of conditions calculated to destroy a people in whole or in part. The textbook indicators of genocide are starvation, mass displacement, and the destruction of homes, hospitals and cultural life. To argue that because Palestinians still breathe they are not subject to genocidal violence is to trivialise both international law and the suffering of millions.
Equally disingenuous is Woode-Smith’s portrayal of Israel as uniquely benevolent in war. The staggering civilian death toll, the decimation of infrastructure and the humanitarian collapse documented by multiple independent agencies all contradict this fantasy. And fantasy, alas, is Woode-Smith’s métier. As a self-described fantasy writer, his literary flights may be harmless on the page, but when transplanted into political commentary they become dangerous.
The real world does not bend to narrative convenience. What is at stake here is not an abstract quarrel between “biased” experts and apologists like Woode-Smith. It is the lived reality of an entire people enduring catastrophic violence. Serious analysis demands engagement with facts, law and history and not whimsical deflections better suited to novels than to the pages of a newspaper.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
Andile Songezo
Johannesburg
