LETTER: Sweeping accusations of bias

The 15-story Mushtaha Tower collapses after being hit by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 5, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Nicholas Woode-Smith has rushed to judge the report of the commission appointed by the UN Human Rights Council that has found Israel guilty of committing genocide in Gaza (“UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased”, September 17).
I doubt whether he bothered to read the 72 impeccably documented pages detailing Israel’s actions. If he had done by the time he wrote his letter to the editor, he is to be congratulated, as a careful reading would have taken him several hours.
In any case, he does not seem to be conversant with the definition of genocide as it was codified by the UN General Assembly in 1948 and ratified by 153 states as recently as 2023.
He writes that the commission “has failed to prove the most important criteria for an actual genocide — that Israel is intentionally trying to exterminate the Gazan people”, yet fails to appreciate that the present international convention on genocide defines it as any acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”, inclusive of acts “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”.
It is unfortunate he has been allowed to make sweeping accusations of bias against the distinguished authors of the report without providing any textual evidence, and it is a pity your paper has published a letter so redolent — to use Woode-Smith’s own phrase — of “blatant misinformation”.
Roger Southall Cape Town
