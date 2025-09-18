Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s take on Eastern Cape is lacking

Virtually the entire Transkei has electricity and there has been enormous spending on village access roads

18 September 2025 - 17:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamolweni village is shown in Transkei. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mamolweni village is shown in Transkei. Picture: SUPPLIED

As someone who has lived in Transkei for over 20 years, I am surprised that Peter Bruce did not mention the huge rollout of water, toilets, roads and electricity in the rural areas around the towns he mentioned (“Judgment is coming with ANC on edge of a precipice,” September 18).

He is right to criticise failures in those towns, but the big work done in the past two decades was rolling out services to millions of people in the villages, who previously had no services at all. Virtually the entire Transkei has electricity now. Ditto for toilets. Water is a mixed picture.

There has been enormous spending on village access roads so that people can get to hospital, though maintenance of those roads is often poor. Even Mthatha has seen a lot of progress recently despite rapid growth in size.

I don’t think Bruce’s column painted an accurate picture of Transkei.

Dave Martin
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril has nothing to lose as he scolds ANC

Outrage within ANC after Ramaphosa tells councillors: we must learn from DA about running municipalities
Opinion
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s message backfires

Reference to DA divides ANC: some reacted with anger, others say it should not have been expressed publicly
Opinion
19 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Judgment is coming with ANC on edge of a precipice

The party could see its vote fall below 30% nationwide in next year’s election, well beyond recovery
Opinion
14 hours ago

LETTER: ANC starts to catch on

‘War plan’ for governance seems to be an attempt to save face before voters remove the party from power
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Judgment is coming with ANC on edge ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s message backfires
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Netanyahu’s self-inflicted wound
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: JSE powers ahead, leaving ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Kirk killing the latest in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s message backfires

Opinion / Editorials

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril has nothing to lose as he scolds ANC

Opinion

LETTER: ANC starts to catch on

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Judgment is coming with ANC on edge of a precipice

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.