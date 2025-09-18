LETTER: Peter Bruce’s take on Eastern Cape is lacking

Mamolweni village is shown in Transkei. Picture: SUPPLIED
As someone who has lived in Transkei for over 20 years, I am surprised that Peter Bruce did not mention the huge rollout of water, toilets, roads and electricity in the rural areas around the towns he mentioned (“Judgment is coming with ANC on edge of a precipice,” September 18).
He is right to criticise failures in those towns, but the big work done in the past two decades was rolling out services to millions of people in the villages, who previously had no services at all. Virtually the entire Transkei has electricity now. Ditto for toilets. Water is a mixed picture.
There has been enormous spending on village access roads so that people can get to hospital, though maintenance of those roads is often poor. Even Mthatha has seen a lot of progress recently despite rapid growth in size.
I don’t think Bruce’s column painted an accurate picture of Transkei.
Dave Martin
Dave Martin
Via BusinessLIVE
