LETTER: A well-argued article

Jon Foster-Pedley has a calm, sensible approach to SA’s crisis

18 September 2025 - 16:56
It was a pleasure to read Jon Foster-Pedley’s calm, sensible and well-argued article — one that exemplifies the approach it espouses. (“Crisis can crush you or catalyse action — let SA choose the latter”, September 18).

I thank both the writer and Business Day.

Chris Wren-Sargent
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

