LETTER: A well-argued article
Jon Foster-Pedley has a calm, sensible approach to SA’s crisis
It was a pleasure to read Jon Foster-Pedley’s calm, sensible and well-argued article — one that exemplifies the approach it espouses. (“Crisis can crush you or catalyse action — let SA choose the latter”, September 18).
I thank both the writer and Business Day.
Chris Wren-Sargent
Via BusinessLIVE
