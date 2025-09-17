On the contrary, as deputy president Paul Mashatile made clear in a recent speech, the party intends to double down on these policies as an article of religious faith rather than dilute them.
LETTER: Who are the real beneficiaries of BEE?
DA’s dealings with ANC suggest it, too, might agree with some form of racial preferment
As deputy trade, industry & competition minister Zuko Godlimpi made abundantly clear in your article (“No trade deal will derail journey to transformation, Godlimpi vows”, September 12), the ANC will not retreat from its broad-based BEE policies
On the contrary, as deputy president Paul Mashatile made clear in a recent speech, the party intends to double down on these policies as an article of religious faith rather than dilute them.
At best, the SA economy has flatlined for the past decade. Unemployment has hit unsustainable levels. As the owner of a medium-sized business I and many others attribute SA’s economic disaster in large part to the ANC’s BEE policies.
What I cannot understand is why the DA continues to help the minority ANC remain in power via the government of national unity. Since the DA clearly will not change the ANC’s BEE policies, why is it still there? Could it be that the DA tacitly agrees with some form of racial preferment?
Or could it be that the DA’s main donors, which include major business conglomerates, are doing quite well out of BEE and would like to see it continue?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
LETTER: Perfectly illustrated needs-based redress
ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth
LETTER: ANC off track on transformation
LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time
