LETTER: Who are the real beneficiaries of BEE?

DA’s dealings with ANC suggest it, too, might agree with some form of racial preferment

17 September 2025 - 16:31
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUPPLIED
As deputy trade, industry & competition minister Zuko Godlimpi made abundantly clear in your article (“No trade deal will derail journey to transformation, Godlimpi vows”, September 12), the ANC will not retreat from its broad-based BEE policies 

On the contrary, as deputy president Paul Mashatile made clear in a recent speech, the party intends to double down on these policies as an article of religious faith rather than dilute them.

At best, the SA economy has flatlined for the past decade. Unemployment has hit unsustainable levels. As the owner of a medium-sized business I and many others attribute SA’s economic disaster in large part to the ANC’s BEE policies.

What I cannot understand is why the DA continues to help the minority ANC remain in power via the government of national unity. Since the DA clearly will not change the ANC’s BEE policies, why is it still there? Could it be that the DA tacitly agrees with some form of racial preferment?

Or could it be that the DA’s main donors, which include major business conglomerates, are doing quite well out of BEE and would like to see it  continue?

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Perfectly illustrated needs-based redress

To say you need BEE to ‘deracialise the economy’ is laugh-out-loud absurd
Opinion
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge

ANC’s ‘base document’ concedes BEE has primarily incorporated an elite minority
Opinion
5 days ago

ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth

IRR proposes a nonracial antidote to apartheid injustices: economic empowerment for the disadvantaged
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC off track on transformation

Way for a thriving economy to shift from white hands to black hands is via competition with peers
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time

Unholy tripartite alliance is still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations
Opinion
2 days ago
