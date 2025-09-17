LETTER: UN ‘experts’ on Israel biased

The three so-called experts who authored the report are not unbiased actors. They have shown overt bias against Israel, referring disparagingly to the “Jewish lobby”, questioning Israel’s UN membership and associating with anti-Israel organisations such as the Australian Centre for International Justice, which has described Israel as “a settler colonial apartheid regime”.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
The report of the commission appointed by the UN Human Rights Council is by no means authoritative proof of the claim that Israel is guilty of committing genocide in Gaza (“Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry,” September 16).
The three so-called experts who authored the report are not unbiased actors. They have shown overt bias against Israel, referring disparagingly to the “Jewish lobby”, questioning Israel’s UN membership and associating with anti-Israel organisations such as the Australian Centre for International Justice, which has described Israel as “a settler colonial apartheid regime”.
These were not impartial analysts on a fact-finding mission. They constructed the commission with preconceived notions and views of Israel and the Gaza conflict. The commission itself does not pass legal muster either. Its definition of genocide could easily be applied to paint any conflict as a genocide.
Fundamentally, the commission has failed to prove the most important criteria for an actual genocide — that Israel is intentionally trying to exterminate the Gazan people. While Israel clearly has the capacity to commit a genocide, but it has not done so.
Almost two years after the October 7 2023 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians, Gaza still has millions of people. Its people have not been exterminated in gas chambers or shot en masse. Its culture is intact, and its population has not been forcibly removed, despite the fact that if the global community allowed evacuations the death toll from the conflict in Gaza would be far lower.
The fact of the matter is that Israel has done far more than almost any other country that is at war to reduce civilian casualties. It has not only allowed food aid into the country, it has provided aid itself.
The commission is a glaring example of blatant misinformation and only serves to provide ammunition for an ideology that thrives on ignorance and hatred of the Jewish people.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
