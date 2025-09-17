Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kirk spewed hatred

No-one deserves to be killed for their political views

17 September 2025 - 16:41
A family takes a photo in matching MAGA hats as tributes grow in memory of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, outside offices of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, US September 16, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara
I refer to Tom Eaton’s most recent column (“Hypocrisy is so hypnotic it may be intentional,” September 16).

No-one deserves to be killed for their political views. It was the baying for “lib” blood and violent and vitriolic rhetoric of the extremists on the right, including from Charlie Kirk himself, that killed him. 

It was he who said owning guns was such a fundamental right that it was acceptable that children became casualties along the way. Which they are — the number one cause of death in children in the US is death from guns.

Kirk was not decent. He was not a “love thy neighbour” Christian. He spewed hatred and misinformation, just like the malignant tumour and his vampires in the White House.

I therefore find it hard not to be astounded by the crocodile tears of people like Mace, Miller or the Uber vampire himself. They killed him. They own this.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE 

