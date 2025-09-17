Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC just wants more time at the trough

If the party wanted to learn from the DA it would not have squeezed it out of local government

17 September 2025 - 16:45
I would think the best way for the ANC to learn from the DA in local government is to include it in local government! (“Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors”, September 15).

Yet what has happened in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere is that the ANC stood by as cadres squeezed the DA out, and rather made alliances with totally unqualified miniature parties so that they could extend their turn at the trough.

What did the ANC learn from that?

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE 

LETTER: Who are the real beneficiaries of BEE?

DA’s dealings with ANC suggest it, too, might agree with some form of racial preferment
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time

Unholy tripartite alliance is still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC starts to catch on

‘War plan’ for governance seems to be an attempt to save face before voters remove the party from power
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC off track on transformation

Way for a thriving economy to shift from white hands to black hands is via competition with peers
Opinion
2 days ago
