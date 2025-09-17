Yet what has happened in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere is that the ANC stood by as cadres squeezed the DA out, and rather made alliances with totally unqualified miniature parties so that they could extend their turn at the trough.
LETTER: ANC just wants more time at the trough
If the party wanted to learn from the DA it would not have squeezed it out of local government
I would think the best way for the ANC to learn from the DA in local government is to include it in local government! (“Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors”, September 15).
Yet what has happened in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere is that the ANC stood by as cadres squeezed the DA out, and rather made alliances with totally unqualified miniature parties so that they could extend their turn at the trough.
What did the ANC learn from that?
