Clear, cogent rebuttals of the arguments put forward by those in the ideological Gqubule camp are hard to ignore, if read with an engaged mind.
The simple commitment to any sort of redress that is needs-based, perfectly illustrated in the Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR) economic empowerment for the disadvantaged (EED) alternative and long a pillar of the DA’s nonracial principle, seems so obvious that its rejection requires contortions of the Houdini sort.
To say you need BEE to “deracialise the economy¨ is laugh-out-loud absurd. And, yes, means tests are doable and already used in certain contexts.
The counter-arguments that will follow this piece will invariably accuse the IRR or Jeffery or (add group name here) of various things, and some name-calling will be mixed in, but in the end the only facts offered will be irrelevant to the argument.
The 100 golden recipients of the big money have much to explain (we really need a full list of them), as do the thousands of trough feeders who get their slice of the R150bn per annum we pay to grease the ANC’s patronage networks.
It’s essentially fraud, whether nominally legal or not. SA deserves better.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Perfectly illustrated needs-based redress
To say you need BEE to ‘deracialise the economy’ is laugh-out-loud absurd
Anthea Jeffery’s article refers (“Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth,” September 16).
Clear, cogent rebuttals of the arguments put forward by those in the ideological Gqubule camp are hard to ignore, if read with an engaged mind.
The simple commitment to any sort of redress that is needs-based, perfectly illustrated in the Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR) economic empowerment for the disadvantaged (EED) alternative and long a pillar of the DA’s nonracial principle, seems so obvious that its rejection requires contortions of the Houdini sort.
To say you need BEE to “deracialise the economy¨ is laugh-out-loud absurd. And, yes, means tests are doable and already used in certain contexts.
The counter-arguments that will follow this piece will invariably accuse the IRR or Jeffery or (add group name here) of various things, and some name-calling will be mixed in, but in the end the only facts offered will be irrelevant to the argument.
The 100 golden recipients of the big money have much to explain (we really need a full list of them), as do the thousands of trough feeders who get their slice of the R150bn per annum we pay to grease the ANC’s patronage networks.
It’s essentially fraud, whether nominally legal or not. SA deserves better.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
RECOMMENDED READING:
ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge
TSHEDISO MATONA: BBBEE remains crucial because inequality costs more than inaction
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth
DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social sense
EDITORIAL: Topping transformation targets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC off track on transformation
ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and ...
EDITORIAL: Topping transformation targets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.