Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Perfectly illustrated needs-based redress

To say you need BEE to ‘deracialise the economy’ is laugh-out-loud absurd

16 September 2025 - 13:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Anthea Jeffery’s article refers (“Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth,” September 16).

Clear, cogent rebuttals of the arguments put forward by those in the ideological Gqubule camp are hard to ignore, if read with an engaged mind.

The simple commitment to any sort of redress that is needs-based, perfectly illustrated in the Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR) economic empowerment for the disadvantaged (EED) alternative and long a pillar of the DA’s nonracial principle, seems so obvious that its rejection requires contortions of the Houdini sort.

To say you need BEE to “deracialise the economy¨ is laugh-out-loud absurd. And, yes, means tests are doable and already used in certain contexts.

The counter-arguments that will follow this piece will invariably accuse the IRR or Jeffery or (add group name here) of various things, and some name-calling will be mixed in, but in the end the only facts offered will be irrelevant to the argument.

The 100 golden recipients of the big money have much to explain (we really need a full list of them), as do the thousands of trough feeders who get their slice of the R150bn per annum we pay to grease the ANC’s patronage networks.

It’s essentially fraud, whether nominally legal or not. SA deserves better.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

RECOMMENDED READING:

ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge

ANC’s ‘base document’ concedes BEE has primarily incorporated an elite minority
Opinion
4 days ago

TSHEDISO MATONA: BBBEE remains crucial because inequality costs more than inaction

While BBBEE is a work in progress, important inroads have been made in making the economy more inclusive
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE

The unemployed poor and business have a shared interest in production over consumption
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth

IRR proposes a nonracial antidote to apartheid injustices: economic empowerment for the disadvantaged
Opinion
9 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social sense

Diversity and inclusion is a global movement to diversify workplaces and supply chains
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Topping transformation targets

It may not fit the free market paradigm, but the transformation imperative is improving the C-suite demographic balance
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Anglo Teck’s all-weather ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Flair and plenty of new options ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DAAN STEENKAMP AND JACQUES QUASS DE VOS: SA’s ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC off track on transformation

Opinion / Letters

ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and ...

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Topping transformation targets

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.