LETTER: NSFAS for vital degrees only

Those who don’t want to study useful degrees should not be going to university

16 September 2025 - 13:29
I refer to Tamar Kahn’s article (“Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds,” September 15).

It is time to do away with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) unless the student is taking a degree that is vital to growing the economy of this country. Those who don’t want to take useful degrees should not be going to university, and might then consider a trade.

Far too many kids have jumped on the bandwagon — after all, it is free accommodation, free food, free tuition … who would not jump at this, even if you are totally unsuited to university?

Lynda Jane
Via BusinessLIVE 

