It is time to do away with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) unless the student is taking a degree that is vital to growing the economy of this country. Those who don’t want to take useful degrees should not be going to university, and might then consider a trade.
Far too many kids have jumped on the bandwagon — after all, it is free accommodation, free food, free tuition … who would not jump at this, even if you are totally unsuited to university?
Lynda Jane Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: NSFAS for vital degrees only
Those who don’t want to study useful degrees should not be going to university
I refer to Tamar Kahn’s article (“Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds,” September 15).
Lynda Jane
Via BusinessLIVE
