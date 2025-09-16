LETTER: Energy policy warnings long ignored

There is a long history of warning government and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) about the consequences of energy policy.
Economist and former University of Cape Town commerce faculty professor Brian Kantor and I presented to Nersa 12 years ago on Eskom’s poor returns on capital, spiralling costs and the effect on SA’s economy. We provided evidence to the Energy Intensive Users Group in subsequent years about Eskom’s deteriorating financial performance.
This crisis isn’t new. Evidence and warnings were ignored. Now we’re faced with the economic consequences.
David Holland Via BusinessLIVE
I refer to Kabelo Khumalo’s article (“Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters,” September 16).
David Holland
