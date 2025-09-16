Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Energy policy warnings long ignored

Nersa was given a presentation 12 years ago on Eskom’s spiralling costs and the effect on SA’s economy

16 September 2025 - 13:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Men walk past electricity pylons in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Men walk past electricity pylons in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

I refer to Kabelo Khumalo’s article (“Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters,” September 16).

There is a long history of warning government and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) about the consequences of energy policy.

Economist and former University of Cape Town commerce faculty professor Brian Kantor and I presented to Nersa 12 years ago on Eskom’s poor returns on capital, spiralling costs and the effect on SA’s economy. We provided evidence to the Energy Intensive Users Group in subsequent years about Eskom’s deteriorating financial performance.

This crisis isn’t new. Evidence and warnings were ignored. Now we’re faced with the economic consequences.

David Holland
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ALSO READ:

CHRIS BARRON: 'Eskom can't be both referee and player'

Power utility's obstructiveness and lack of political will hamper South Africa's move to competitive energy trading, says Fibon Energy CEO Avesh ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

Energy regulator suspends senior staff member and orders independent audit
National
5 days ago

Ramokgopa warns high energy costs risk smelter meltdowns

Minister says electricity price threatens the existence of smelters, which have shed jobs at an alarming rate
National
5 days ago

Ramokgopa targets power tariff stability by 2026

Electricity minister aims to establish a predictable, inflation-linked price path by next year to help consumers and industries plan
National
1 week ago

Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system

BLSA CEO says electricity prices need to be set through a competitive market system that strives for better value
National
2 weeks ago

Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder

National Energy Regulator of SA’s miscalculation means consumers are facing steeper electricity bills
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Anglo Teck’s all-weather ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Flair and plenty of new options ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DAAN STEENKAMP AND JACQUES QUASS DE VOS: SA’s ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Newsmaker | 'Eskom can't be both referee and player'

Opinion

Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

National

Ramokgopa warns high energy costs risk smelter meltdowns

National

Ramokgopa targets power tariff stability by 2026

National

LUNGILE MASHELE: Public foots the bill for Amsa’s electricity tariff concession

Opinion

Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.