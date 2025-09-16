Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC starts to catch on

‘War plan’ for governance seems to be an attempt to save face before voters remove the party from power

16 September 2025 - 13:39
So the ANC has started to learn governance after 30 years of plundering and cadre placement, creating numerous potholes at a time when it faces certain electoral defeat (“Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors”, September 15).

President Cyril Ramaphosa shows unexpected support for the DA at the same time as his house burns down, in a manner that resembles a pyromaniac praising firefighters.

The ANC’s “war plan” appears to be a desperate attempt to save face before voters remove the party from power through the ballot box.

It has never understood that service delivery stands as a constitutional requirement that goes beyond political campaign tactics. Let the winds of change blow strong and true!

Andy Rodgers
Via BusinessLIVE 

Service delivery or ANC death, Ramaphosa warns councillors

ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
Politics
18 hours ago
