The R54bn “clerical error” by Nersa in its Eskom tariff calculations is apparently not regarded by the national energy regulator as a symptom of its own incompetence.
“The error is regrettable. It should not have happened. Additional quality assurance steps have been implemented,” Nersa executive Nomfundo Maseti explained to perplexed parliamentarians nine months after the error was made and covered up. “Further reviews by selected advisory forums will be implemented. The employees responsible for the errors will be held accountable.”
It is critical to the success of our constitutional order that accountability should be regarded as a fundamental value that is acted on, not trashed. In this instance, the accountability of the ANC cadre deployment committee responsible for the appointment of the loyal cadres who made and covered up the clerical error needs to be brought into focus.
The practice of cadre deployment in the public administration and in state-owned enterprises in preference to appointing staff on merit is at the heart of the problems that flow from the “clerical error” made in this instance, an error left uncorrected after it was discovered. When public service does not promote the commonweal, there is something seriously wrong about the way the country is run.
The course correction required is to employ staff on merit, not political loyalty, and to end the toxic practice of cadre deployment in all organs of the state. The lack of transparency in the way the error has been handled secretively between Nersa and Eskom flies in the face of openness in governance, which, together with accountability, is a cornerstone of our constitutional order.
Paul Hoffman, SC Director, Accountability Now
LETTER: Toxic cadre deployment must stop
Nersa’s ‘clerical error’ should be viewed as a symptom of its incompetence
Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now
