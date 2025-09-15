Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Toxic cadre deployment must stop

Nersa’s ‘clerical error’ should be viewed as a symptom of its incompetence

15 September 2025 - 13:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture; REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture; REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The R54bn “clerical error” by Nersa in its Eskom tariff calculations is apparently not regarded by the national energy regulator as a symptom of its own incompetence.

“The error is regrettable. It should not have happened. Additional quality assurance steps have been implemented,” Nersa executive Nomfundo Maseti explained to perplexed parliamentarians nine months after the error was made and covered up. “Further reviews by selected advisory forums will be implemented. The employees responsible for the errors will be held accountable.” 

It is critical to the success of our constitutional order that accountability should be regarded as a fundamental value that is acted on, not trashed. In this instance, the accountability of the ANC cadre deployment committee responsible for the appointment of the loyal cadres who made and covered up the clerical error needs to be brought into focus.

The practice of cadre deployment in the public administration and in state-owned enterprises in preference to appointing staff on merit is at the heart of the problems that flow from the “clerical error” made in this instance, an error left uncorrected after it was discovered. When public service does not promote the commonweal, there is something seriously wrong about the way the country is run.

The course correction required is to employ staff on merit, not political loyalty, and to end the toxic practice of cadre deployment in all organs of the state. The lack of transparency in the way the error has been handled secretively between Nersa and Eskom flies in the face of openness in governance, which, together with accountability, is a cornerstone of our constitutional order.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUNGILE MASHELE: Public foots the bill for Amsa’s electricity tariff concession

Nersa’s decision socialises losses for some and could place thousands of other jobs in jeopardy
Opinion
1 week ago

Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system

BLSA CEO says electricity prices need to be set through a competitive market system that strives for better value
National
1 week ago

Tshwane agrees to mediation in battle with Nersa

‘Not backing out’ of dispute over Eskom licence to supply power to a R30bn property development
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Anglo Teck’s all-weather ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DAAN STEENKAMP AND JACQUES QUASS DE VOS: SA’s ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BRIEFING ROOM: Guns drawn, growth stalls and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Flair and plenty of new options ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC off track on transformation

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA doesn’t have the luxury to choose

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.