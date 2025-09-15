LETTER: SA doesn’t have the luxury to choose

Among other things, they argue correctly that the Brics grouping has provided limited economic benefit to SA. The exception is China, with which SA has deeper trade relations, though more could be done in agriculture and other sectors of our economy if we had a free trade agreement.
However, the path forward in this challenge is not necessarily to abandon the Brics bloc but to elevate its economic ambition. Brics remains a loose, informal grouping with no sound economic or trade approach that keeps the countries together.
In fact, when one considers the intra-Brics trade, it quickly becomes clear that little is happening in the grouping beyond political matters, with China again being an exception for many countries on trade matters. The constraining factor, as a result of the lack of a Brics free trade agreement, is the observation that Steenkamp and De Vos make about the low exports and investment in this region.
Much of SA’s economic relationships and investments are with the Western world. But SA doesn’t have the luxury to choose either or. Our approach should be to balance and retain our existing trading partners in Europe, the Americas and other parts of the world, and at the same time we must push for an ambitious trade agreement within Brics and explore ways to attract investments.
Our focus should be on bettering SA by skilfully navigating the complex geoeconomic environment of the day.
Wandile Sihlobo Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
