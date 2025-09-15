What’s the expression? “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
This is the ANC, with its unholy tripartite partners (the SA Communist Party and Cosatu) and disingenuous policies of BEE, policy uncertainty and quasi-communist/socialism, all at a time when they are still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations.
SA’s biggest issue is ANC corruption. The ANC-led government is not neutral and does not know what it is doing.
Sibusiso Dube
LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time
Unholy tripartite alliance is still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations
Sibusiso Dube
