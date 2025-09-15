Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC wants to fool all, all the time

Unholy tripartite alliance is still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations

15 September 2025 - 13:37
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
I refer to the article by Daan Steenkamp and Jacques Quass de Vos (“SA’s geo-economic gamble is not paying off,” September 15).

What’s the expression? “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

This is the ANC, with its unholy tripartite partners (the SA Communist Party and Cosatu) and disingenuous policies of BEE, policy uncertainty and quasi-communist/socialism, all at a time when they are still asking for money or preferential trade deals from Western nations.

SA’s biggest issue is ANC corruption. The ANC-led government is not neutral and does not know what it is doing.

Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

