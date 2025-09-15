LETTER: ANC off track on transformation

Paul Mashatile (speaking in the National Council of Provinces) and Zuko Godlimpi (“No trade deal will derail transformation”, September 11) have weighed in on the imperative for BEE and transformation.
These policies have failed, and the starkest evidence of this is our stagnant economy, which is only 3% larger now than it was before Covid in 2019. This performance is far worse than other developing countries (excluding China). These countries grew at 20% over the same period. Sub-Saharan Africa grew at 25%.
A tired device of the ANC is to treat critics of its empowerment policies as anti-transformation. This is dishonest. I and many others strongly support transformation, just not the ANC version. The ANC treats the economy as a transferable asset — forcing companies to eventually install a majority of black directors, appoint a majority of black contractors, award a majority of shares to black people, and voila! We will have achieved transformation.
If only it was that simple. The only way for an intact and thriving economy to shift from white hands to black hands is via competition with peers. Quotas should commence at entry level to provide a foot in the door, enabling the conversion of potential into ability. As potential is realised in moving up to senior levels, quotas should be phased out. There is no justification for quotas at the top levels.
Transformation as practised by the ANC has been via top-down cadre deployment. This nearly destroyed the state sector, and now, via accelerated employment equity and draconian redistribution laws, the ANC is on course to destroy the private sector too.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
