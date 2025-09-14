For many years social grants have been lost to fraud in many ways. A friend told me a few years ago that there were people from Swaziland who travel to SA regularly to collect child support grants because their children were born in the country. That got me thinking that they might not be the only foreigners who are receiving child support — our hard-earned taxes — from our government.
I heard a few years ago about two nurses in the Eastern Cape who registered a fake delivery of twins for the sole purpose of providing a relative of theirs with a stable source of monthly income in the form of child grants for nonexistent babies, that would go on for years.
Unfortunately for these nurses — a midwife and a paediatric nurse — they were caught in their lie and arrested, but they might not have been amid a long ongoing trend. Since last week we learnt that some SA Social Security Agency offices in Gauteng have been closed because of all the corruption that has been uncovered.
We now have a government of national unity in place, with many ministers and deputy ministers from different political parties. They must stop the rot, which has irreversibly bankrupted our broken country.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Stop child support grant scams
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
