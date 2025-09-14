Opinion / Letters

LETTER: So many special UK-US relationships

14 September 2025 - 13:40
King Charles III during the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building on May 27 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AARON CHOWN
The UK is very concerned about “special relationships” these days. From September 17-19 King Charles will host Donald Trump and US first lady Melania at Windsor Castle during the US president’s unprecedented second official state visit, a diplomatic initiative designed to strengthen the so-called “special relationship” between the UK and the US.

Last time Trump was shown around West Minster Abbey by Prince Andrew. This time the prince will be conspicuous by his absence due to his rather expensive “special relationship” with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Paradoxically, both the president and his first lady had an extremely “special relationship” with the same Epstein, which may yet turn out to  be even more expensive.

Another notable absence will be that of Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, whose “special relationship” with the president probably had something to do with their prior special relationships with Epstein, the reason he was recently sacked by British prime minister Keir Starmer.      

Epstein may lie in his grave, but his special relationships keep marching destructively on.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

A good week for King Charles

Heads would have rolled for less in the old days, but the leading royal Protestant is about to make history by attending a Catholic funeral
News & Fox
3 days ago

UK regulator finds no evidence of bullying at Prince Harry’s African charity

Sentebale, founded in 2006 to help people with HIV/Aids in Lesotho, accused of weak governance
World
1 month ago

Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer

Trump plans to visit his golf resort in Turnberry on Scotland’s east coast before heading to his sprawling golf property near Aberdeen in the west
World
1 month ago

Five things to watch this week

Ed Sullivan, cocaine and Nazis, East Rand serial killer, a slave’s journey and women in the Islamic world
Life
1 month ago
