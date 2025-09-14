King Charles III during the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building on May 27 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AARON CHOWN
The UK is very concerned about “special relationships” these days. From September 17-19King Charles will host Donald Trump and US first lady Melania at Windsor Castle during the US president’s unprecedented second official state visit, a diplomatic initiative designed to strengthen the so-called “special relationship” between the UK and the US.
Last time Trump was shown around West Minster Abbey by Prince Andrew. This time the prince will be conspicuous by his absence due to his rather expensive “special relationship” with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Paradoxically, both the president and his first lady had an extremely “special relationship” with the same Epstein, which may yet turn out to be even more expensive.
Another notable absence will be that of Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, whose “special relationship” with the president probably had something to do with their prior special relationships with Epstein, the reason he was recently sacked by British prime minister Keir Starmer.
Epstein may lie in his grave, but his special relationships keep marching destructively on.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: So many special UK-US relationships
The UK is very concerned about “special relationships” these days. From September 17-19 King Charles will host Donald Trump and US first lady Melania at Windsor Castle during the US president’s unprecedented second official state visit, a diplomatic initiative designed to strengthen the so-called “special relationship” between the UK and the US.
Last time Trump was shown around West Minster Abbey by Prince Andrew. This time the prince will be conspicuous by his absence due to his rather expensive “special relationship” with the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Paradoxically, both the president and his first lady had an extremely “special relationship” with the same Epstein, which may yet turn out to be even more expensive.
Another notable absence will be that of Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, whose “special relationship” with the president probably had something to do with their prior special relationships with Epstein, the reason he was recently sacked by British prime minister Keir Starmer.
Epstein may lie in his grave, but his special relationships keep marching destructively on.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
A good week for King Charles
UK regulator finds no evidence of bullying at Prince Harry’s African charity
Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer
Five things to watch this week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UK regulator finds no evidence of bullying at Prince Harry’s African charity
Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer
King Charles declares his love for ‘strong and free’ Canada
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.