LETTER: Not uncertainty that keeps investors away
If investors in Australia didn’t tell Phumzile Mgcina that they were just being polite
I refer to deputy mineral & petroleum resources minister Phumzile Mgcina’s article (“Shaping SA’s mining future — regulatory reforms and strategic lessons,” September 12).
There is no regulatory uncertainty. If investors want to invest in mining they have to give up 30% of their equity to black people (mostly political connected cadres), as well as take on government’s service delivery role in nearby communities.
Any potential investors the good minister spoke to in Australia were just being polite.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
