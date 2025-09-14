Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not uncertainty that keeps investors away

If investors in Australia didn’t tell Phumzile Mgcina that they were just being polite

14 September 2025 - 14:02
Phumzile Mgcina. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Phumzile Mgcina. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

I refer to deputy mineral & petroleum resources minister Phumzile Mgcina’s article (“Shaping SA’s mining future — regulatory reforms and strategic lessons,” September 12).

There is no regulatory uncertainty. If investors want to invest in mining they have to give up 30% of their equity to black people (mostly political connected cadres), as well as take on government’s service delivery role in nearby communities.

Any potential investors the good minister spoke to in Australia were just being polite.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

