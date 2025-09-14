Residents of Westdene, Coronationville and Westbury have taken to the streets in protest because they are tired of empty words while taps are dry for more than a month. The truth is that our water infrastructure is collapsing, reservoirs are running critically low, and the city admits that full refurbishment will only be completed by December 2026 at a staggering cost of R800m.
Why was this reality not communicated to residents before the protests? Instead of honesty, people were given vague assurances. The mayor’s credibility is now on the line. Communities are watching — and this time, broken promises will not be forgotten.
Tsepo Mhlongo Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Morero’s credibility on the line
Joburg mayor promised to restore water services within seven days
Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero boldly promised that within seven days water would be restored to affected communities (“Joburg mayor addresses residents amid protests over water cuts”, September 11). But the question remains: what happens if this promise is not fulfilled? Will the mayor resign?
