Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save what’s left of steel fabrication industry

Free up steel fabricators to buy at best advantage and compete with imported steel products

11 September 2025 - 16:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Dorothy Kgosi
Picture: Dorothy Kgosi

I found John Dludlu’s most recent column confusing  (“Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation”, September 10). After a potted history of how ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) became a basket case, he goes on to reimagine it as a multi-state-owned African behemoth whose mission it is to industrialise Africa.

It matters not how much more taxpayers’ money government wastes on Amsa. It has, like Monty Python’s famous parrot, expired from a toxic mixture of senile decrepitude, excessive electricity costs and a bumbling freight system.

Instead of further embalming its corpse with high import tariffs on primary steel, it must be buried, freeing up steel fabricators to buy at best advantage and compete with imported steel products.

China has come a long way since its initial catastrophic flirtation with steelmaking in the late 1950s. Enormous economies of scale, coupled with falling energy costs and soft loans, have made it invincible for now. Any idea that such an African initiative could  succeed in a global industry where even the once-mighty US Steel has failed is patently absurd.

Can we just ditch grandiose visions and save what’s left of our steel fabrication industry? Or is our government hell-bent on increasing the current unemployment tsunami?  

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MORE ON AMSA:

JOHN DLUDLU: Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation

Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Amsa is a lost cause

Why is ArcelorMittal SA now bailed out by the state?
Opinion
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL: Is South Africa’s steel giant worth saving?

Amsa is on the ropes due to confusing government policies, struggling logistics and huge oversupply in Asia
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Propping up Amsa was a hopeless cause in a world awash with steel

The company will close the long-steel works at Newcastle after receiving about R2bn state funding
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Amsa should become a pan-African ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: ANC is looking backwards while ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hobbled foreign minister leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC’s error is failing to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CHRIS HATTINGH: When will SA own its mistakes and ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.