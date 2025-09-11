Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More risk than benefit in widening Bank’s scope

Move would weaken SA’s strong monetary policy reputation

11 September 2025 - 16:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

An ANC discussion document released last week states that the SA Reserve Bank’s “mandate could be updated to explicitly pursue employment and growth”, with employment placed “at the centre of macroeconomic policy”.

In addition, “government should be willing to run deficits to finance growth-promoting investments, as long as debt remains sustainable in the long run”.

While widening the Bank’s mandate would provide the short-term feeling that “something is being done” to address SA’s long-term low growth and high unemployment situation, doing so contains far more risk than benefit.

Such a move would not only weaken the Bank, it would also weaken SA’s strong monetary policy reputation — a crucial string in our bow in the new era of increased geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty and volatility.

Widening the Bank’s mandate to pursue employment and growth will not address and remove the government’s ideological and policy barriers to business activity, capital formation and investment, and job creation. Supply-side constraints in the SA economy — which drove the average growth rate down to 0.8% between 2012 and 2023 — will remain untouched.

As long as these anti-growth, investment-dissuading policies remain in place, moves such as tinkering with monetary policy may provide some business and consumer relief in the form of lower interest rates. But it will only paper over the deep, widening cracks in the structure of the SA economy.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MORE IN ECONOMY:

BRIAN KANTOR: Signs of economic growth are good news, and it’s easy to get even more

Finance minister is presumably pursuing vote-gaining possibility of more growth with no more inflation in Reserve Bank talks
Opinion
13 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Precious metals offer hope for economy

More room will open for Reserve Bank to cut rates if prices rise further
Opinion
13 hours ago

Postbank yet to meet rules for a commercial banking licence, Ramaphosa says

Hurdles remain as state bank ambitions stall, raising questions about long-term viability
National
1 day ago

PayInc index shows ‘surprising’ resilience in August despite rising economic strain

Fourth consecutive monthly increase in PayInc index shows third-quarter momentum holding
Economy
4 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Amsa should become a pan-African ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: ANC is looking backwards while ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hobbled foreign minister leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC’s error is failing to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CHRIS HATTINGH: When will SA own its mistakes and ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.