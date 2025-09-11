The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
LETTER: More risk than benefit in widening Bank’s scope
Move would weaken SA’s strong monetary policy reputation
An ANC discussion document released last week states that the SA Reserve Bank’s “mandate could be updated to explicitly pursue employment and growth”, with employment placed “at the centre of macroeconomic policy”.
In addition, “government should be willing to run deficits to finance growth-promoting investments, as long as debt remains sustainable in the long run”.
While widening the Bank’s mandate would provide the short-term feeling that “something is being done” to address SA’s long-term low growth and high unemployment situation, doing so contains far more risk than benefit.
Such a move would not only weaken the Bank, it would also weaken SA’s strong monetary policy reputation — a crucial string in our bow in the new era of increased geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty and volatility.
Widening the Bank’s mandate to pursue employment and growth will not address and remove the government’s ideological and policy barriers to business activity, capital formation and investment, and job creation. Supply-side constraints in the SA economy — which drove the average growth rate down to 0.8% between 2012 and 2023 — will remain untouched.
As long as these anti-growth, investment-dissuading policies remain in place, moves such as tinkering with monetary policy may provide some business and consumer relief in the form of lower interest rates. But it will only paper over the deep, widening cracks in the structure of the SA economy.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
