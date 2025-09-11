Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump is isolating the US, with global consequences

The president has weakened the role of the US as a beacon of democracy on the world stage

11 September 2025 - 16:28
US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, the US, September 11 2025. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Previous occupants of the White House were not faultless. However, they had strong and experienced officials around them; their presidencies were anchored in the US constitution, bound by the rule of law and the rules-based international system; they respected the checks and balances built into the system to protect their democracy; and their presidencies were firmly embedded in the Nato alliance.

Now the White House is occupied by a divisive and compromised leader, not only in the US but globally, who is a law unto himself and has surrounded himself with a hand-picked team that echoes their master’s voice like parrots.

In the US Donald Trump is navigating his presidency between internal division and the Epstein files. Internationally, he is isolating the US. Dictators read him like a book and play him like a fiddle.

He has expedited the formation of a new world order and weakened the traditional role of the US as a beacon of democracy on the world stage. Within a few months a man whose whole career has been marked by controversy and a chaotic management style has put his stamp firmly on the highest office in the land.

There are signs that real democrats, in both the Democratic and the Republican parties, are waking up to the threat to their democracy and freedom. The democratic world watches with bated breath. 

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

