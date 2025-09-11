Iscor and Eskom were good because of the people that ran them. He mentions former Iscor CEO Louis van Niekerk, but the skills in these businesses have been so hollowed out due to the policies of this government that even he could do nothing.
LETTER: Amsa is a lost cause
Why is ArcelorMittal SA now bailed out by the state?
Columnist John Dludlu appears to be delusional (“Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation”, September 10).
Iscor and Eskom were good because of the people that ran them. He mentions former Iscor CEO Louis van Niekerk, but the skills in these businesses have been so hollowed out due to the policies of this government that even he could do nothing.
Lakshmi Mittal milked Iscor for all it was worth and the skills were never reinstated. Why is ArcelorMittal SA now bailed out by the state?
Blair Hutchings
Via BusinessLIVE
