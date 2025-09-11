Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Amsa is a lost cause

Why is ArcelorMittal SA now bailed out by the state?

11 September 2025 - 16:44
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Columnist John Dludlu appears to be delusional (“Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation”, September 10).

Iscor and Eskom were good because of the people that ran them. He mentions former Iscor CEO Louis van Niekerk, but the skills in these businesses have been so hollowed out due to the policies of this government that even he could do nothing.

Lakshmi Mittal milked Iscor for all it was worth and the skills were never reinstated. Why is ArcelorMittal SA now bailed out by the state?

Blair Hutchings
Via BusinessLIVE 

MORE AMSA NEWS:

JOHN DLUDLU: Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation

Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Is South Africa’s steel giant worth saving?

Amsa is on the ropes due to confusing government policies, struggling logistics and huge oversupply in Asia
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Propping up Amsa was a hopeless cause in a world awash with steel

The company will close the long-steel works at Newcastle after receiving about R2bn state funding
Opinion
1 week ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: Public foots the bill for Amsa’s electricity tariff concession

Nersa’s decision socialises losses for some and could place thousands of other jobs in jeopardy
Opinion
1 week ago
