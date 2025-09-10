Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to uproot and supplant corruption

Abandoning cadre deployment is the only way

10 September 2025 - 15:23
Picture: 123RF
President Cyril Ramaphosa is now simply echoing what the DA and other commentators have been saying for decades: “To defeat corruption we need to dismantle entrenched systems of patronage … Corruption is embedded in state institutions … and organisational culture … We need to build ethical institutions — public and private — in which corruption is unable to take root” (“War on corruption ‘goes way beyond putting criminals in the dock’”, September 8).

He could have been a DA speech writer. Ramaphosa’s remarks are a stark and telling exposé of the rot in our country. But will the president admit that he and his party are to blame? That the rot is the inevitable consequence of placing loyalty to the ANC above all else? Of discarding skills of the wrong colour since 1994? And of disregarding ethics and ability in the black community in a drive to install well-connected cadres to operate the levers of power?

The staggering cost of cadre deployment manifests not only in minority skills lost but in equal measure in the loss of ethics and skills from within the black community. The time has come to dismantle cadre deployment. The ANC has no business selecting leaders of state-owned enterprises or seeking to influence positions in the private sector.

Selection should be the prerogative of the organisations themselves, which are best placed to select those of character and demonstrated ability from within their own ranks. Abandoning cadre deployment is the only way to uproot and supplant corruption.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

