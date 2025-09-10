The ANC has enjoyed high levels of support for more than 30 years, including from a wide array of pundits and journalists. The ANC has dominated the SA narrative completely.
Early success under Nelson Mandela, Trevor Manuel, Thabo Mbeki and Pravin Gordhan seemed to confirm the idea that the ANC’s worst Marxist traits had perhaps been shed in favour of a competitive market economy.
But its closed-off national democratic revolution (NDR) thinking never went away. This wasn’t even really a secret, being repeated in “strategy and tactics” documents and other party conference material at every turn.
Avery articulately reminds readers of the harm it has caused, and why the ANC cannot be reformed. Either the ANC goes or any working version of the SA we want does.
This raises the uncomfortable question of its acolytes in the commentariat and Fourth Estate — did they not read these documents, or perhaps not understand them? Or didn’t they think they were things government would actually do? Or did they think this was indeed the path to growth and prosperity, even though there is not a single example of success in the world?
As the ANC’s destruction of SA’s economy becomes clearer and its actions more wilful, it is worth reflecting on who cheered them on (and still does).
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Commentariat cheered on the ANC
Where they ignorant of national democratic revolution or did they think it was the path to prosperity?
Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Scrap the national democratic revolution — SA needs growth, not catechisms”, September 9).
The ANC has enjoyed high levels of support for more than 30 years, including from a wide array of pundits and journalists. The ANC has dominated the SA narrative completely.
Early success under Nelson Mandela, Trevor Manuel, Thabo Mbeki and Pravin Gordhan seemed to confirm the idea that the ANC’s worst Marxist traits had perhaps been shed in favour of a competitive market economy.
But its closed-off national democratic revolution (NDR) thinking never went away. This wasn’t even really a secret, being repeated in “strategy and tactics” documents and other party conference material at every turn.
Avery articulately reminds readers of the harm it has caused, and why the ANC cannot be reformed. Either the ANC goes or any working version of the SA we want does.
This raises the uncomfortable question of its acolytes in the commentariat and Fourth Estate — did they not read these documents, or perhaps not understand them? Or didn’t they think they were things government would actually do? Or did they think this was indeed the path to growth and prosperity, even though there is not a single example of success in the world?
As the ANC’s destruction of SA’s economy becomes clearer and its actions more wilful, it is worth reflecting on who cheered them on (and still does).
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?
LETTER: How to uproot and supplant corruption
MICHAEL AVERY: Scrap the national democratic revolution — SA needs growth, not catechisms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?
MICHAEL AVERY: Scrap the national democratic revolution — SA needs growth, not ...
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC’s error is failing to see elections as transactional
Fighting corruption is about more than convictions, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.