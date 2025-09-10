Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE opportunity cost is disastrous

Debate often overlooks those who have emigrated and the companies that have walked away

10 September 2025 - 15:34
Picture: 123RF
What is often missing in the BEE debate is the policy’s opportunity cost, which is difficult to calculate (“BBBEE remains crucial because inequality costs more than inaction”, September 9).

How much of our human capital has emigrated, and taken their investment capital with them? How many foreign companies have wanted to invest (Starlink comes to mind) and have then walked away? How many more companies currently operating will exit SA due to BEE?

BEE only really concentrates on ownership and senior management. Simply swapping out white faces for black faces (transformation), if the skills were equal, would be growth-neutral at best. If black skills are not equal to those they replace, growth is retarded.

Thirty years of BEE have shown that by any measurable matrix we have gone backwards since it was introduced. We have more black fat cats now than white fat cats, and still unskilled black township residents have no jobs.

Inequality has conveniently dropped at the top end, in the highly paid positions, but dramatically increased at the bottom end of the scale between those who have jobs and those who don’t. This is purely due to following social and racial engineering instead of sound economic policies that would benefit all South Africans.

Broadbased BEE Commission head Tshediso Matona can justify the policy all he wants; it will not change his and the ANC’s role in causing this disaster.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

