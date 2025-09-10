The sale of Iscor to Mittal was always going to be negative for SA but good for Lakshmi Mittal. I understand that the business was bought for a song before being stripped of cash and not maintained, with casual agreements reneged upon.
Then came China, Transnet and Eskom, in effect crippling the business. Now add ANC and Industrial Development Corporation fiddling with tariffs to benefit the mini mills owned by their chums, and there is no way ArcelorMittal SA could survive, even run honestly with supplies of free iron ore.
It has become a black hole.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Amsa a black hole
There is no way ArcelorMittal SA could survive, even run honestly with supplies of free iron ore
John Dludlu’s most recent column was muddled, limited and ignored reality (“Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation”, September 10).
Paul Kearney
