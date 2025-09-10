Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Amsa a black hole

There is no way ArcelorMittal SA could survive, even run honestly with supplies of free iron ore

10 September 2025 - 15:37
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
John Dludlu’s most recent column was muddled, limited and ignored reality (“Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation”, September 10).

The sale of Iscor to Mittal was always going to be negative for SA but good for Lakshmi Mittal. I understand that the business was bought for a song before being stripped of cash and not maintained, with casual agreements reneged upon.

Then came China, Transnet and Eskom, in effect crippling the business. Now add ANC and Industrial Development Corporation fiddling with tariffs to benefit the mini mills owned by their chums, and there is no way ArcelorMittal SA could survive, even run honestly with supplies of free iron ore.

It has become a black hole.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

