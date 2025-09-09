US president Donald Trump is shown in court in New York, the US, in this January 11 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Your editorial opinion was wrong on one major point:"[Trump] has yet to break laws or ignore court rulings” (“Trump’s tariff policy setback”, September 9).
The convicted felon and his coterie of vampires have shown exactly how to break laws, and his presidency has been found to have acted illegally in many lawsuits, including rounding up brown people (with or without citizenship) and shipping them off to be tortured and abused in developing countries’ prisons. That was ruled illegal by the US courts.
Why won’t he release theEpstein files? Because he is in them. We know he is in them because we have eyes and ears. Anyone who believes otherwise is in The Cult.
Rasmus Jensen Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Trump not squeaky clean
The convicted felon’s presidency has been found to have acted illegally in many lawsuits
