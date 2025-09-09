Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump not squeaky clean

The convicted felon’s presidency has been found to have acted illegally in many lawsuits

09 September 2025 - 16:58
US president Donald Trump is shown in court in New York, the US, in this January 11 2024 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Your editorial opinion was wrong on one major point: "[Trump] has yet to break laws or ignore court rulings” (“Trump’s tariff policy setback”, September 9).

The convicted felon and his coterie of vampires have shown exactly how to break laws, and his presidency has been found to have acted illegally in many lawsuits, including rounding up brown people (with or without citizenship) and shipping them off to be tortured and abused in developing countries’ prisons. That was ruled illegal by the US courts.

Why won’t he release the Epstein files? Because he is in them. We know he is in them because we have eyes and ears. Anyone who believes otherwise is in The Cult.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trump loses bid to overturn $83m defamation ruling

Manhattan court rejects Trump’s presidential immunity argument in E Jean Carroll case
World
19 hours ago

Solidarity asks court to order Ntshavheni to retract ‘misinformation’ claim and apologise

Neither minister nor government provided any evidence of the alleged misinformation, Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann says
National
1 day ago

Thousands of Israeli protesters call on Trump to end Gaza war

Demands made that the government secure a ceasefire with Hamas to obtain the release of hostages
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Trump’s tariff policy setback

The appeals court’s ruling is a temporary victory and tariffs remain in force
Opinion
12 hours ago
