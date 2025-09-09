Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Political questions abound

The public has a right to know the answers

09 September 2025 - 17:34
Recent letters carried online and in print by Business Day highlight many of the appalling failures of our crop of national politicians and their government of national unity to deal with the multitude of problems facing our country.   

Flawed anticorruption measures; ministerial blundering; belligerent, ANC-dominated foreign policy, including that party’s links to Iran and Hamas; investment-sapping race-based legislation; a bloated cabinet and government departments; delayed judicial decisions, including from the Constitutional Court; and so on. 

Your correspondents could well have also asked why the Constitutional Court has yet to rule on the Phala Phala matter, brought to it by the EFF? Why Gayton McKenzie is not being investigated for a multitude of alleged past and current misdemeanours and incompetence, and suspended while those investigations take place? 

Why is the president seeking to hide political party funding even further from public scrutiny? Why has the MK party’s motion of no confidence in the president not been debated yet in parliament? Why are the DA private members’ anti-corruption bills still lingering in the justice portfolio committee? When will the truth be revealed about deputy president Paul Mashatile’s dubious property and other family-linked transactions? 

When will President Cyril Ramaphosa actually hold a briefing so that journalists can ask him these and a multitude of other questions directly? The public has a right to know the answers. 

David Gant
Kenilworth

