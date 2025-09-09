Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Labour reforms will help

Changes will encourage small businesses to employ more people, as red tape has been cut and disciplinary hearings will be shortened

09 September 2025 - 17:12
Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN
The labour reforms that were gazetted last week were under discussion for a good decade and were debated in Nedlac for at least two years before going through (“Government unveils major labour reform to shield small firms”, September 8). They are significant reforms and should be saluted, even though I don’t believe they go far enough.

I strongly believe that the changes that have been made will help encourage small businesses to employ more people, as red tape has been reduced and the time SMMEs have to spend on disciplinary hearings will be reduced. Another improvement is that businesses’ obligations while an employee is on probation have been reduced.

Everyone who is involved in the labour industry should take a careful look at the new schedule 8 to the Labour Relations Act, which is being implemented with immediate effect.

Unfortunately, at the same time employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth’s “grave concern” about ongoing retrenchments and heavy job losses in SA has translated into even more onerous regulations and more negative structures within the employment equity legislation. (“Jobs crisis has been a long time coming because of failed policies”, September 8). 

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

