Wow. That is simply delusional; blind to all evidence. SA has massively underperformed global peers over the past 30 years. Its citizens are poorer, with fewer prospects due to economic stagnation. Praising BEE’s limited enrichment of a few black beneficiaries while ignoring the devastation to the majority is just cruel.
No matter how much lipstick is put on this BEE pig, it remains a crude, racist policy grounded in victimhood and entitlement. It has no place in a democratic SA. #voetsekBEE
Michael Blain Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: BEE disempowers masses
Cruel to praise limited enrichment of a few black beneficiaries while ignoring the devastation to the majority
Tshediso Matona writes that “the core of BBBEE is a recognition that its objectives will be delivered through economic principles and mechanisms that support growth” (“BBBEE remains crucial because inequality costs more than inaction”, September 9).
Wow. That is simply delusional; blind to all evidence. SA has massively underperformed global peers over the past 30 years. Its citizens are poorer, with fewer prospects due to economic stagnation. Praising BEE’s limited enrichment of a few black beneficiaries while ignoring the devastation to the majority is just cruel.
No matter how much lipstick is put on this BEE pig, it remains a crude, racist policy grounded in victimhood and entitlement. It has no place in a democratic SA. #voetsekBEE
Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The nonracialism divide
LETTER: GNU has no say locally
LETTER: Fatal flaws in the corruption report are intolerable
LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?
LETTER: The nonracialism divide
LETTER: GNU has no say locally
LETTER: Fatal flaws in the corruption report are intolerable
LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: The nonracialism divide
LETTER: GNU has no say locally
LETTER: Fatal flaws in the corruption report are intolerable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.