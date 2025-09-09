Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE disempowers masses

Cruel to praise limited enrichment of a few black beneficiaries while ignoring the devastation to the majority

09 September 2025 - 17:09
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tshediso Matona writes that “the core of BBBEE is a recognition that its objectives will be delivered through economic principles and mechanisms that support growth” (“BBBEE remains crucial because inequality costs more than inaction”, September 9).

Wow. That is simply delusional; blind to all evidence. SA has massively underperformed global peers over the past 30 years. Its citizens are poorer, with fewer prospects due to economic stagnation. Praising BEE’s limited enrichment of a few black beneficiaries while ignoring the devastation to the majority is just cruel.

No matter how much lipstick is put on this BEE pig, it remains a crude, racist policy grounded in victimhood and entitlement. It has no place in a democratic SA. #voetsekBEE

Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

