Why has the government of national unity (GNU) not attended to the discussions with the US regarding its import tariffs? Why is the ANC still making proxy propaganda in favour of corrupt Iranian fascists and terrorists?
Why are ANC officials from the department of international relations & co-operation still barking statements against the US? Who gave them and other incompetent and corrupt ANC officials any authorisation to speak in the name of millions of South Africans, when we now have a coalition government?
How do I get these questions properly answered by our representatives in parliament?
Joao MJ Felizardo Via email
LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?
