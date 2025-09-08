Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?

08 September 2025 - 13:48
ANC supporters. Picture: Esa Alexander

Why has the government of national unity (GNU) not attended to the discussions with the US regarding its import tariffs? Why is the ANC still making proxy propaganda in favour of corrupt Iranian fascists and terrorists?

Why are ANC officials from the department of international relations & co-operation still barking statements against the US? Who gave them and other incompetent and corrupt ANC officials any authorisation to speak in the name of millions of South Africans, when we now have a coalition government?

How do I get these questions properly answered by our representatives in parliament?

Joao MJ Felizardo
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL MORRIS: Jobs crisis has been a long time coming because of failed policies

It is the inevitable consequence of ANC policies of central planning and coercive labour laws
13 hours ago

Exclusion from SWIFT 'fatal for SA economy', economist warns

Removal from SWIFT would trigger capital flight and business closures, an economist says
1 day ago

LETTER: SACP has little chance at polls

The average SA voter is quite conservative at heart
1 day ago
