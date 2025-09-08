The ANC holds its national general council meeting in December, which offers an opportunity for the party to take stock and debate policy, but there are no binding resolutions.
The ANC has sent the discussion document for the meeting to its structures and branches, and inevitably the government of national unity (GNU) and the DA’s role in it take pride of place. Predictably, the DA is taken to task for its “neoliberal and anti- transformation” stance. Specifically, the party is accused of being “uncomfortable with nonracialism and affirmative action”.
But what is nonracialism? Here we find a chasm. The DA defines nonracialism as equality of opportunity. The ANC defines nonracialism as equality of outcomes. No wonder the parties cannot agree on the existence or otherwise of race quotas. The DA stands for a competitive, merit-based society; the ANC stands for a demographically stratified country, with whites at 8%, coloureds at 9%, Indians at 2% and the remaining jobs occupied by the black majority.
Can the chasm be bridged and the opposing positions reconciled? Yes, by recognising that nonracialism is tantamount to the inclusion of all in the economy. There is a role for quotas in the lower rungs of the economic/societal ladder to open doors to those who — by reason of centuries of oppression — lack the foundational networks to enter the arena.
However, as one ascends the ladder potential is, and must be, transformed into ability. As one ascends “merit” (actual ability) should prevail. Enforcing quotas at the top of the ladder is nothing other than featherbedding — a free ride. Senior, and especially top, posts should be secured in a competitive environment.
Our stalling economy and growing poverty are in large part due to the ANC’s obsession with colour, in all reaches of society and the economy. This is a sure way to kill ability.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: The nonracialism divide
