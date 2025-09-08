Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The nonracialism divide

08 September 2025 - 14:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf/liudmilachernetska
Picture: 123rf/liudmilachernetska

The ANC holds its national general council meeting in December, which offers an opportunity for the party to take stock and debate policy, but there are no binding resolutions.

The ANC has sent the discussion document for the meeting to its structures and branches, and inevitably the government of national unity (GNU) and the DA’s role in it take pride of place. Predictably, the DA is taken to task for its “neoliberal and anti- transformation” stance. Specifically, the party is accused of being “uncomfortable with nonracialism and affirmative action”.

But what is nonracialism? Here we find a chasm. The DA defines nonracialism as equality of opportunity. The ANC defines nonracialism as equality of outcomes. No wonder the parties cannot agree on the existence or otherwise of race quotas. The DA stands for a competitive, merit-based society; the ANC stands for a demographically stratified country, with whites at 8%, coloureds at 9%, Indians at 2% and the remaining jobs occupied by the black majority.

Can the chasm be bridged and the opposing positions reconciled? Yes, by recognising that nonracialism is tantamount to the inclusion of all in the economy. There is a role for quotas in the lower rungs of the economic/societal ladder to open doors to those who — by reason of centuries of oppression — lack the foundational networks to enter the arena. 

However, as one ascends the ladder potential is, and must be, transformed into ability. As one ascends “merit” (actual ability) should prevail. Enforcing quotas at the top of the ladder is nothing other than featherbedding — a free ride. Senior, and especially top, posts should be secured in a competitive environment.

Our stalling economy and growing poverty are in large part due to the ANC’s obsession with colour, in all reaches of society and the economy. This is a sure way to kill ability.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Left-wing alliance unlikely

If the ANC implodes the party’s voters will move both left and right
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: SA is already drowning

If UK financial crisis is expected before November, SA is also in a crisis of its government’s making
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: SACP has little chance at polls

The average SA voter is quite conservative at heart
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Poverty not the cause of hijacked buildings

Lawlessness creates the problem because syndicates capitalise on government inaction
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Curro was unsustainable

Proposed purchase of R7.2bn will not, by itself, solve the sustainability issue in the long term
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SEAN PHILLIPS: How to improve execution in ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Trump’s drama aside, SA has run a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS HATTINGH: When will SA own its mistakes and ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN ENDRES: Collapse dynamics and the end of the ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Jobs crisis has been a long time ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: GNU has no say locally

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fatal flaws in the corruption report are intolerable

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who gave ANC authority?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Paul Mashatile’s hypocrisy knows no bounds

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.