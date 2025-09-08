Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Paul Mashatile’s hypocrisy knows no bounds

Deputy president tells police the crime fight is intensifying while he is under cloud of criminal allegations

08 September 2025 - 13:27
Paul Mashatie. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The sickening hypocrisy of deputy president Paul Mashatile speaking at the annual police commemoration day ceremony in Pretoria, and telling us that the government was intensifying efforts in the fight against crime should not be lost on South Africans (“Police take the fight to criminals with advanced tech,” September 7).

Mashatile himself is under a dark cloud of criminal allegations and charges, including fraud, racketeering, corruption and failure to fully declare his interests. He has yet to explain how he amassed a property portfolio of nearly R30m in under 10 years on his public office salary.

His VIP unit members are thugs, and he has backed and defended them, assuring they were vindicated of the most vile and awful abuse of their authority and grievous bodily harm. That makes Mashatile a thug too. He and his mob all belong in jail.

The fact that Cyril “The Hollow Man” Ramaphosa and the ANC defend, protect and praise Mashatile — and other odious individuals like him and his gangster VIP thugs — while he lectures us all is an obscenity and hypocrisy of the worst kind.

Unfortunately, it is typical of the ANC and another black mark against our shamed and shameful head of state. There will be a reckoning.

Mark Lowe
Durban

