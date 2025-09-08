Opinion / Letters

LETTER: GNU has no say locally

08 September 2025 - 13:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
I fully understand why the public would be despondent about the government and lack of service delivery at so many SA municipalities. However, it has to be said that the government of national unity (GNU) applies to national government and the national parliament.

Many people seem to believe the influence of the GNU filters down to local government, which is indeed not the case (“Public optimism about GNU is waning, shows Ipsos poll”, September 4).

My experience is that the GNU is to a large degree working on the national platform, and there has been enormous change in the approach within the portfolio committees in parliament. The structured approach and committee members working together is a breath of fresh air.

No-one can say it is perfect, but it certainly has been so much easier working in the GNU than my time in parliament during the previous decade.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

