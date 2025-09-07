Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SACP has little chance at polls

The average SA voter is quite conservative at heart

07 September 2025 - 13:05
SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila is shown at a media in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. File photo: VELI NHLAPO
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Tripartite alliance faces reckoning ahead of 2026”, September 5).

I pray that the SA Communist Party (SACP) does in fact split from the ANC alliance and run on its own ticket. It will be swept out of the door, because the average SA voter is quite conservative at heart. That’s why the EFF is now losing voters left, right and centre.

The ANC will be weakened even more should the SACP split away, and hopefully languish as a 10% party for a bit before drowning. What’s not good about that?

One hopes the centre-right parties are reading the tea leaves correctly and cobbling together a united coalition of common sense so we can vote that into power.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE 

