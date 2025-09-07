Metro police and city power conducted a raid on a hijacked building in Marshaltown, Johannesburg. File photo: THULANI MBELE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi recently remarked that “extreme poverty is the driving force behind hijacked buildings”. We respectfully disagree. Poverty is not the cause. SA has always had poor people, even before 1994, yet buildings were not hijacked in the manner we see today.
The true drivers of this crisis are mismanagement, lack of accountability and the repeated failure of local government to enforce bylaws and maintain properties. It is lawlessness, not poverty, that fuels the hijacking of buildings.
Provincial and local governments have turned a blind eye to decaying infrastructure, abandoned buildings and the criminal syndicates that exploit them. Many of these syndicates, often controlled by foreign nationals, have capitalised on government inaction to profit from people’s desperation.
SA cannot afford more excuses or blame-shifting. What we urgently need is ethical leadership, decisive action and enforcement of the rule of law. Our citizens deserve protection and accountability, not rhetoric.
Tsepo Mhlongo Gauteng leader, Build One SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Poverty not the cause of hijacked buildings
Lawlessness creates the problem because syndicates capitalise on government inaction
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi recently remarked that “extreme poverty is the driving force behind hijacked buildings”. We respectfully disagree. Poverty is not the cause. SA has always had poor people, even before 1994, yet buildings were not hijacked in the manner we see today.
The true drivers of this crisis are mismanagement, lack of accountability and the repeated failure of local government to enforce bylaws and maintain properties. It is lawlessness, not poverty, that fuels the hijacking of buildings.
Provincial and local governments have turned a blind eye to decaying infrastructure, abandoned buildings and the criminal syndicates that exploit them. Many of these syndicates, often controlled by foreign nationals, have capitalised on government inaction to profit from people’s desperation.
SA cannot afford more excuses or blame-shifting. What we urgently need is ethical leadership, decisive action and enforcement of the rule of law. Our citizens deserve protection and accountability, not rhetoric.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Gauteng leader, Build One SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg
ANC will ‘crush’ no confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero
Joburg increases security measures ahead of G20 summit
Gauteng crime scourge keeps me awake at night, says Lesufi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg
NATASHA MARRIAN: Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction
ANC will ‘crush’ no confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero
Signs of glitter in tatty old City of Gold
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Fixing Joburg will take more than good intentions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.