LETTER: Poverty not the cause of hijacked buildings

Lawlessness creates the problem because syndicates capitalise on government inaction

07 September 2025 - 13:22
Metro police and city power conducted a raid on a hijacked building in Marshaltown, Johannesburg. File photo: THULANI MBELE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi recently remarked that “extreme poverty is the driving force behind hijacked buildings”. We respectfully disagree. Poverty is not the cause. SA has always had poor people, even before 1994, yet buildings were not hijacked in the manner we see today.

The true drivers of this crisis are mismanagement, lack of accountability and the repeated failure of local government to enforce bylaws and maintain properties. It is lawlessness, not poverty, that fuels the hijacking of buildings.

Provincial and local governments have turned a blind eye to decaying infrastructure, abandoned buildings and the criminal syndicates that exploit them. Many of these syndicates, often controlled by foreign nationals, have capitalised on government inaction to profit from people’s desperation.

SA cannot afford more excuses or blame-shifting. What we urgently need is ethical leadership, decisive action and enforcement of the rule of law. Our citizens deserve protection and accountability, not rhetoric.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Gauteng leader, Build One SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg

Kiba Kenana’s appointment follows the council’s resolution on June 18 asking Jacob Mamabolo to second a person to act in the vacant position
National
2 months ago

ANC will ‘crush’ no confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero

Morero, council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu are all set to face a no-confidence motion this week
National
2 months ago

Joburg increases security measures ahead of G20 summit

Roll out of a flagship surveillance system set to coincide with SA’s G20 presidency in the new year
National
9 months ago

Gauteng crime scourge keeps me awake at night, says Lesufi

‘We are not doing good,’ premier says in giving his provincial cabinet 2/10 for attempts to fight the issue
National
10 months ago
