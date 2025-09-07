Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Left-wing alliance unlikely

If the ANC implodes the party’s voters will move both left and right

07 September 2025 - 13:29
John Endres’ article refers (“Collapse dynamics and the end of the ANC”, September 5).

One point to consider is that if the ANC implodes — as it surely will — ANC voters will move both left and right, so it is unlikely that an ANC/EFF/MK alliance would get anything close to 60% of the vote. They may get 50% at a push, but that still assumes the ANC drops from 40% to 30% and the EFF and MK maintain their share of the vote.

Graham Thompson
Via BusinessLIVE 

