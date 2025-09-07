One point to consider is that if the ANC implodes — as it surely will — ANC voters will move both left and right, so it is unlikely that an ANC/EFF/MK alliance would get anything close to 60% of the vote. They may get 50% at a push, but that still assumes the ANC drops from 40% to 30% and the EFF and MK maintain their share of the vote.
LETTER: Left-wing alliance unlikely
If the ANC implodes the party’s voters will move both left and right
John Endres’ article refers (“Collapse dynamics and the end of the ANC”, September 5).
One point to consider is that if the ANC implodes — as it surely will — ANC voters will move both left and right, so it is unlikely that an ANC/EFF/MK alliance would get anything close to 60% of the vote. They may get 50% at a push, but that still assumes the ANC drops from 40% to 30% and the EFF and MK maintain their share of the vote.
Graham Thompson
Via BusinessLIVE
