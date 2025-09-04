Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why does De Lille’s department exist?

‘Managing tourism’ is an excuse to waste money, and scandals at SA Tourism are the logical outcome

04 September 2025 - 16:59
Patricia de Lille. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has once again presented herself as the firefighter of a blaze her own department set (“De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches”, September 2).

The dissolution of the SA Tourism board is not a sign of decisive leadership but of the inevitable rot that festers when billions are handed to redundant state agencies.

Vacancies ignored for a year, R900,000 spent on board meetings in six months, a billion-rand Tottenham Hotspur deal nearly signed. This is not governance, it is waste. South Africans are forced to bankroll an institution that repeatedly proves incapable of even the most basic fiduciary duties.

However, the real question is not whether this board was corrupt or incompetent. It is why the department of tourism even exists. Tourists do not come here because of government brochures or inflated “strategic pillars”. They come because of Table Mountain, Kruger Park, and our lodges, restaurants and private tour operators. The actual drivers of tourism are in the private sector, where quality and service, not political connections, determine success.

Functions like safety, infrastructure, visas and diplomacy already fall under other departments. “Managing tourism” is nothing more than a duplicative excuse to waste money. The department’s immense budget could be saved or, better yet, left in the pockets of the taxpayers and entrepreneurs who create the jobs and experiences that sustain the industry.

Every scandal at SA Tourism is not an aberration. It is the logical outcome of state interference in an industry that thrives on voluntary exchange and human creativity. If government truly cared about tourism it would step aside.

SA does not need a department of tourism. It needs safety, good infrastructure and the freedom for businesses to flourish. The department is irrelevant, costly and overdue for abolition.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

